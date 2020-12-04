SUNBURY — A woman accused of intentionally setting a fire while someone was in the Mount Carmel house wants to take the case to trial.
At a status hearing in front of President Judge Charles Saylor on Friday, defense attorney Mike O'Donnel informed the Commonwealth that his client Misty Dunbar, 25, of Elizabethville, does not intend to take a plea deal. A trial date has not yet been set.
Mount Carmel Police arrested Dunbar and Michelle Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, the day after a fire destroyed 434 N. Walnut St. and badly damaged 432 N. Walnut St. on Aug. 13, 2019. They’re accused of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., Kelly Witmer, who police said the pair initially sought to assault before lighting the fire, arrest papers state.
Rhoads plead guilty on Aug. 7 to a felony count of aggravated arson with another person present inside the property and was sentenced by Judge Paige Rosini to 30 to 60 months in state prison with 377 days of credit and ordered her to pay a $100 fine, plus court costs and fees, and $95,257.85 in restitution.
Dunbar faces 13 charges, including attempted murder and nine arson charges. She has been free on $1 bail since May.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner represents the prosecution.