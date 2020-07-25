SUNBURY — A Milton woman accused of kidnapping a child from a West Chillisquaque Township residence pleaded no contest in Northumberland County Court this week.
Meghan Calmes, 32, of Milton, entered the plea of no contest to a felony count of interference with the custody of children in front of Judge Paige Rosini on Tuesday. In pleading no contest, Calmes does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against her that a jury might find her guilty.
Rosini immediately sentenced Calmes to three to 23 months in prison. A felony count of kidnapping was dropped as part of the plea deal.
When police were investigating a missing person report on Jan. 19, they learned that Calmes allegedly took a child from the residence. Police found her at a nearby hotel.