SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman accused of stabbing her brother in February will be released from jail while she awaits sentencing on her case.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on Monday granted a defense motion that will allow Charisma Jakes, 28, to be released from Northumberland County Jail on $25,000 unsecured bail as long as a home plan is approved and she remains under bail supervision. Jakes had previously been denied bail.
Jakes pleaded no contest on Monday to one felony count of aggravated assault. In pleading no contest, Jakes did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to find her guilty if the case proceeded to trial. Jones ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted followed by a sentencing hearing within 90 days.
The plea deal calls for all other charges, including attempted homicide, to be dismissed. Jakes will likely see no more jail time and be sentenced to 11 1/2 months of time served; the maximum penalty for aggravated assault is 10 years imprisonment and a $25,000 fine, according to court records.
The mitigated sentence came at the request of the victim Timothy Moultrie, who is Jakes' brother, according to defense attorney court-appointed attorney Matthew Allen Slivinski, of Selinsgrove, and Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward.
Jones also ordered that Jakes have no contact with the victim once she is released on bail supervision.
Police say Jakes, on Feb. 23, stabbed her brother, who was found covered in blood when police arrived on a porch near 708 Edison Ave., the home in which police say the stabbing took place. Jakes denied stabbing her brother, but Moultrie told officers it was his sister.
Jordyn Moran, 22, was also charged with aggravated assault in connection to the same incident. She pleaded guilty in November to three misdemeanors of possessing an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
Police said Moran grabbed a knife and waved it at another woman inside the home. The alleged victim told police she was in fear of being cut and a struggle ensued causing her to be cut by the knife Moran was holding.