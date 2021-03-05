MILTON — A Northumberland woman who formerly held the power of attorney for her elderly mother is accused of stealing more than $50,000 for personal or suspicious purchases instead of paying for her mother's assisted living care and medication, according to Point Township Police Department.
Judyann Schmidt, 66, of Sunset Lane, was charged by Point Township Officer Clarence Kelly in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl. Schmidt is facing a felony count of theft by unlawful taking and a misdemeanor count of theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds received.
An employee from Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging reported to police on Sept. 24, 2019, that Schmidt stole approximately $8,350 from her mother, Gertrude Moyer. Schmidt was stripped of her power of authority title at a court hearing, police said.
The employee also provided police with documentation of suspicious transactions by Schmidt. Kelly reported that Schmidt allegedly spent $9,120.03 in Google purchases, $620.90 in Fingerhut purchases and $1,048.86 in Advanced Skin Care purchases, using Moyer's money with no benefit to Moyer.
Schmidt also allegedly cashed five checks as power of attorney after the revocation of her title totaling $19,183.67, police said.
Schmidt also obtained a legal obligation to make payments for her mother who was a resident of Nottingham Village in Northumberland. She allegedly failed to make payments to the independent assisted living facility and Synergy Grandview Pharmacy, accruing an outstanding balance of $35,624.61, police said.
Police said Schmidt owes a total of $54,808.28 to Moyer.
Schmidt is free after posting $25,000 unsecured bail.