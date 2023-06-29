SUNBURY — A Lewisburg woman faces two felony intimidation of a witness charges following an incident in Northumberland County Court Thursday, according to Sunbury police.
Bonnie Adams, 44, of John Kelly Road, was arrested Thursday inside the courthouse after she allegedly began mouthing words to a witness who was testifying.
Adams is the mother of Tyler Adams, who was in court Thursday stemming from a 2020 incident in which police allege he pointed a gun at an individual in Sunbury.
At one point during the hearing, President Judge Paige Rosini halted the proceedings and instructed the woman to stop her actions, according to court documents.
After the witness was done testifying, the man allegedly told police Bonnie Adams ran her thumb across her throat and that she allegedly mouthed to the witness “you’re dead,” according to court documents.
Sunbury Sgt. Travis Bremigen spoke with Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger before Bremigen went to the hallway of the courthouse and informed Bonnie Adams she was under arrest, police said.
Once Bonnie Adams was taken to the Sunbury Police Department, she allegedly told Bremigen she was running her fingers across her necklace and that she was mouthing words to her mother, who was also present in the courtroom, according to court documents.
Bonnie Adams was taken before Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey and was released on $2,500 cash bail.
She will now appear before Toomey on July 11 for a preliminary hearing.