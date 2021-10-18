SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman is appealing to the Superior Court her conviction of lying to police in the Arabella Parker murder case and she's blaming the media.
Christy Willis, 52, through her attorney William Cannon, filed a motion in Northumberland County Court to appeal her April conviction, saying a judge made a mistake by denying Willis' motion to move her trial out of the county because of media coverage of the case.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones denied her first appeal for a new trial earlier this year.
Cannon introduced various news articles but Jones said no jurors were prejudiced at the time of jury selection.
According to the motion filing, Willis argued there were more than 12 articles written about her and some of them had information that was the product of police and prosecutorial officers, including information related to the brain surgeries received by the victim.
Willis was convicted by a jury in April of providing false and misleading statements to state police about Arabella’s death.
Willis was sentenced to 20 months to 17 years in state prison.
The Daily Item reported the case through court documents and interviews with the family of 3-year-old Arabella, who state police said was beaten in October 2019 by Willis’ son, Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Trevorton. The child’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, was charged as an accomplice.
Cannon also filed a motion saying the courts made a mistake by allowing photographs of Arabella into the Willis trial.