Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.