SELINSGROVE — A 32-year-old Shamokin Dam woman is in jail on charges she assaulted two children with a belt.
Charges of felony aggravated assault and child endangerment and two counts of misdemeanor assault were filed against Nijah Davis for allegedly hitting the girls, ages 9 and 10, with a belt on March 7, Shamokin Dam patrolman Jacob Shipman said.
The alleged abuse was reported by Snyder County Children and Youth who received a call from a Selinsgrove Area School District administrator, court records said.
Welts were visible on the 10-year-old girl's arms and Davis allegedly admitted striking the girls with a belt, court records said.
Nijah Davis was arraigned before on-call District Judge Bo Trawitz and is being held at Snyder County Prison in lieu of $100,000 cash bail pending a preliminary hearing in April.