LEWISBURG — A borough woman faces three child endangerment counts after overdosing in her home.
Amanda J. Verducci, 27, was found unresponsive in her bathroom about 4:20 p.m. Oct. 9, according to arrest papers. There were three juvenile children in her home at the time, police said.
Verducci was revived with naloxone, police said. Union County Children and Youth were requested to the scene.
Patrolman Jason Roth, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, charged Verducci with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children.
A summons was issued for Verducci to appear in Lewisburg district court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 9
— ERIC SCICCHITANO