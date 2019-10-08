SUNBURY — A Northumberland woman faces resisting arrest charges after Sunbury police said she became disruptive in the emergency room of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital.
Chastin Bohner, 37, of King St., was arrested and sent to jail on a probation detainer after officers were called to the hospital for a report of a female causing a disturbance.
Cpl. Travis Bremigen arrived and spoke with Bohner and explained she was going to be charged with disorderly conduct for her actions, police said.
When Bohner was cleared medically to leave she was told by Bremigen to put her hands behind her back but instead she refused, police said.
Bremigen said he and another officer needed to use slight force in placing Bohner under arrest.
Bohner now faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She is being held in Northumberland County Jail on the charges.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA