DANVILLE — A 57-year-old Danville woman has been charged with retail theft after Weis Markets reported to police that she had been taking items without paying for them.
Weis Markets accused Jill Dent of taking a total of $255.54 over 10 incidents that occurred from Dec. 31, 2020 through Feb. 25, 2021, according to police. Items taken include soda, aspririn, pork (a few times), almond milk, bagged salmon, marinated chicken, and candy, according to the police.
Dent has no prior convictions of retail theft.
She is scheduled to appear before District Judge Marvin Shrawder April 19, 11:30 a.m.