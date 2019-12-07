ATLAS — An elderly Atlas woman died last week from the injuries she sustained when she was struck by a motor vehicle in Mount Carmel Township, according to Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley.
Joan M. Fanella, 83, of Atlas, passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 29, due to the injuries, Kelley reported.
The accident occurred just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 in front of the CVS Pharmacy on West Third Street, according to township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush.
Video surveillance shows that Fanella was "bumped to the ground" and she ended up passing away a week later, he said.
Hollenbush declined further comment, noting it was still an active investigation.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER