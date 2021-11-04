The 40-year-old Muncy woman who was dropped from Geisinger's kidney transplant list for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination has four appointments with other organ transplant facilities that do not require the vaccine.
"Once my story came out, Geisinger referred me to other transplant centers," said Sherry Breen, a mother of two who had been on the Danville hospital transplant list for seven years as she fought late-stage kidney disease.
Between now and Dec. 22, Breen has appointments to determine her eligibility for a transplant at University of Pennsylvania, UPMC at Pittsburgh, Penn State Hershey and Temple University Hospital.
"None of them require a (COVID-19) vaccine, but they do recommend it," Breen said.
She has chosen not to be vaccinated due to her poor health, her inability to know how it would impact her system and the serious reaction she had last fall after contracting COVID.
Due to her refusal, Breen was notified in late September by Geisinger — which does require all organ transplant patients receive the vaccine — that she would be dropped from the top of the list.
After telling her story to The Daily Item last month, Breen said Geisinger referred her to the four hospitals who's transplantation facilities do not mandate patients get the vaccination.
"I'm within four hours of all the transplant centers. It turned out to be a blessing," she said.
Her husband, Andy Breen, is thankful there are other opportunities for his wife.
"I thought it was wonderful there are still institutions out there with people's health in mind and not agendas," he said.
Nearly 107,000 people in the U.S. are on an organ transplant list. Most of the more than 250 transplant centers across the country do not require a COVID-19 vaccination.