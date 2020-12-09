MOUNT CARMEL — A 39-year old Riverside woman who was extradited back to Northumberland County from Illinois will appear at trial after waiving her preliminary hearing on felony charges which included endangering the welfare of children and intentional interference with custody of a child.
Sawsan Hadidi, 39, fled Riverside with her two children in violation of court instructions on June 12, according to police and was captured after a vigorous effort by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, the Riverside Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police and the U.S. Marshal Service in September.
Hadidi appeared on billboards along the east coast over the summer after an Amber Alert was issued, according to Matulewicz.
In September, Matulewicz was made aware that Hadidi was caught in Chicago and taken into custody.
From there Matuelwicz had to scramble to find the near $3,000 in order to bring the woman and her children back to the county but vowed the charges were serious and he wanted her to return.
Hadidi was returned to Northumberland County on Dec. 2. On Dec. 3, Hadidi was arraigned in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail.
On Wednesday she appeared for her preliminary hearing by video from the county jail and asked Cole to reduce her bail.
Matuelwicz opposed the reduction and Cole agreed. The bail remained at $200,000 cash and now Hadidi faces trial on six felony charges.
Hadidi originally moved from Shamokin in June, appeared at a court hearing on June 11 and left with the children sometime between June 11 and June 12, according to police.
Hadidi now faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, intentional interference with the custody of a child, and concealment of the whereabouts of a child.
"The Amber Alert system is clearly well functioning on a high level," Matulewicz said. "The Riverside Police Department made every effort to file charges and facilitate the transfer. The state police and the U.S. Marshal Service also did a great job in this investigation and the Marshal Service helped keep the costs down to ensure the return. My concern in this for the children's safe return and we were clearly able to do that. I want to commend Northumberland County and Youth for all their efforts in making this possible."