SUNBURY — A Delaware Township woman could spend 20 years in state prison for her role in the death of a 55-year-old man who police say was murdered then buried in the woods for two years.
Dorothy Mae Huffman, 45, appeared by video in front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini Wednesday to plead guilty to felony voluntary manslaughter for her role in the 2020 death of Richard Leroy Jameson II inside a home located at 415 Groover Road, outside of Watsontown in January 2020.
Dorothy Huffman, and her husband Thomas Huffman, pleaded not guilty last year, but Thomas Huffman eventually admitted his role and pleaded guilty to third degree murder in March.
The Huffmans, who lived at 415 Groover Road, were charged by state police with beating Jameson to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then burying the body in a wooded area behind the house in 2020.
State police began the investigation July 11 after they were tipped off by a person who had received information about what happened in the home from a woman who witnessed it.
State police alleged Thomas Huffman beat Jameson with a wooden paddle and then wrapped him in a blanket and buried the man's body for nearly two years.
During the March plea hearing, Thomas Huffman told Rosini he wanted to clarify that he did not hit Jameson in the head with a paddle but instead he used his fist.
Dorothy Huffman didn't say much on Wednesday but pleaded guilty to the charge of voluntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in state prison.
Rosini accepted the plea but said she would take the agreement under advisement and questioned why Thomas Huffman pleaded to third degree murder and Dorothy Huffman pleaded to voluntary manslaughter.
Rosini informed Dorothy Huffman that the judge was not bound by the agreement and said she would "take it under advisement."
Rosini set a sentencing date of June 22 at 1:15 p.m. for sentencing, the same day as Thomas Huffman's sentencing.
Also accused in the case was then 17-year-old Kayden Koser, who police said assisted in the beating and burying of the body of Richard Leroy Jameson II in what police believe was 2020. Koser pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse. Koser, who faces a maximum of up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine on each charge, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.
Some of the evidence provided to Milton District Judge Mike Diehl was testimony from an alleged eyewitness to the alleged murder and pictures of what troopers are saying are human remains that were discovered in a grave behind a trailer on a property located at 415 Groover Road, outside of Watsontown.
When troopers began to dig, they discovered the first alleged human bone in the ground about 30 yards from the spot Thomas Huffman showed them, according to testimony.