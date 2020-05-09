SUNBURY — A woman accused of attempted murder by arson in Mount Carmel was granted release on $1 bail due to a Rule 600 violation.
Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor granted nominal bail to Misty Dunbar, 24, of Elizabethville, since she has been imprisoned since Aug. 14 without being brought to trial within 180 days. Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution guarantees individuals charged with a crime the right to a speedy and fair trial.
Dunbar has no prior criminal record, history of violence or other abhorrent behavior that would put the community at risk, Saylor wrote in the order.
According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, they are entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.
Dunbar and Michelle Rhoads, 22, of Mount Carmel, are both facing the same 13 charges, including attempted murder and nine arson charges. Mount Carmel Police arrested Rhoads and Dunbar the day after a fire destroyed 434 N. Walnut St. and badly damaged 432 N. Walnut St. on Aug. 13. They’re accused of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., who police said the pair initially sought to assault before lighting the fire, arrest papers state.
Dunbar is to have no contact with the victim or any witnesses. She must be placed in the adult bail supervision program, Saylor ordered.