SHAMOKIN — A Mount Carmel woman facing vehicular homicide charges after a February crash that resulted in the death of a passenger in the vehicle was arraigned in Shamokin on Tuesday. She was set free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Nicole Shipe, 28, of West 4th Street, was arraigned by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Tuesday and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Mount Carmel Police say Shipe's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when she crashed her vehicle on Feb. 27., which caused the death of Michael Matukaitis.
Shipe crashed in the 200 block of Oak Street on Feb. 27 at about 2:37 a.m., according to police.
When officers arrived, they saw Shipe standing outside the driver's side door of the vehicle on her cellphone saying she was going to get a DUI, according to court documents. Police looked inside the vehicle and saw Matukaitis slumped over and unresponsive in the passenger seat.
Matukaitis was taken out of the vehicle and emergency responders began first-aid, but responders said the man had no pulse. Police said Matukaitis was transported to Shamokin Geisinger Hospital and then transferred to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where he remained unresponsive.
Police were notified on March 7 that Matukaitis had passed away.
Officers reviewed a coroner report which stated Matukaitis died of a brain injury due to a spinal cord fracture resulting from a motor vehicle crash, according to police.
Officers said at the time of a blood draw on Shipe, her blood-alcohol level was 0.253 percent, which is just more than three times the legal limit.
Shipe now faces felony charges of vehicular homicide and aggravated assault, along with DUI charges.