MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel woman faces felony burglary charges after borough police said they found her hiding in a closet inside an apartment complex.
Lisa Mason, 50, was arrested early Monday after police received a call at 3:54 a.m. to respond to a South Oak Street apartment complex for a report of a woman trespassing inside the building.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a witness, who gave officers a description. The witness said she approached the woman, and was told she had just moved into the building, police said.
The witness called the landlord, asking if anyone had recently moved in. The landlord said there had not been any recent changes.
Police then contacted the landlord and asked for permission to enter the building and after they were granted permission, they discovered Mason hiding in a closet under a blanket, police said.
After several verbal commands were ignored, police removed Mason from the closet and then took her into custody.
Mason was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
She was arraigned before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and committed to the Northumberland County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.