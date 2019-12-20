SUNBURY — A homeless mother found last month living with her 1-year-old child in the woods in Sunbury will remain behind bars as a Northumberland County Jail inmate.
Following a hearing on Friday on the $50,000 bail, Judge Paige Rosini rejected the request of Angela Clark, 35, and Chief Public Defender Edward Greco. Clark does not have a proper home plan and her mother will not allow Clark to stay at her house.
Clark is facing one felony count of child endangerment after she and Jamie Giffin, 41, were arrested at 11 p.m. Nov. 14 by Cpl. Travis Bremigen. Police said they found the couple with their son in a wooded area near the 1100 block of South Second Street in 28-degree weather in two tents; the child was sleeping in a car seat and wrapped in blankets.
They were living in a tent, using a bucket for urine and the ground for defecation and had cigarettes and burnt candles near the tent with the child, police said.
Clark is applying for treatment court, according to Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn.
Giffin also faces two misdemeanor drug charges, according to police.
In 2015, Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of children for what police said was her role in the death of her son, Korbin Rager. Korbin, an Oaklyn Elementary fourth-grader, died of an overdose of oxycodone while in the care of Victor Hare in 2014. Clark served more than a year in state prison before being released.
Giffin, since 1997, has been accused in 12 cases in Montour, Northumberland and Franklin counties related to simple assault, theft and robbery, DUI, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, drugs and other related charges. He has pending drug charges in Montour County.
Clark is scheduled to appear for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 13 in front of Rosini. Giffin has no scheduled court dates at this time.
The child is living with family, Finn said.