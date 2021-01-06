SUNBURY — COVID-19 didn't stop a retired Shikellamy School District educator from delivering books to Chief Shikellamy Elementary students.
Lisa Mertz, who is in charge of the Chief Shikellamy Reading is Fundamental (RIF) Project, faced a serious challenge due to restrictions and the starts and stops of school.
The tri-annual RIF giveaway event needed to be transformed into a socially distant event in order to ensure that children at Chief Shikellamy would have books to read over the winter break and the rest of the school year, Mertz said.
"Since 2001, when the elementary school first opened, we have hosted three giveaways a year for 300 students," she said. At the giveaway, children receive a book of their choice.
Mertz handpicked the books, purchased from the publishing company Scholastic Inc. and donations, she said.
She would also organize activities for the day of the giveaway, including a visit from racecar drivers, magicians, or a meet and greet with the cast of the local high school theater production.
"Because of the new COVID-19 restrictions, I was unable to host two giveaways due to the unforeseen school closings earlier this year," she said.
"However, these school closings made the concept of a giveaway feel even more crucial," she said. "By government standards, 98 percent of the students at Chief Shikellamy are considered to be living in poverty. Without a giveaway, and without access to a school library, I feared that many of these children might not have any books to read."
With the guidance of the Community Relations team at RIF, Mertz strategized ways to get books to students quickly and efficiently, she said.
Mertz disseminated a list of 25 books for each grade level and gave each student the freedom to select five books of their choice from that list.
"The books arrived at the school, and fifth graders donned masks and gloves to help sort and distribute 1,500 books," she said. "I filled each bag with activities and educational ideas from the RIF website, RIF.org. On Dec. 16, we were pleased to send the students home with books right before the snowstorm and the holiday break."
Chief Shikellamy Principal Todd VanKirk said the program is essential.
"The RIF program is a wonderful program that helps inspire the love of reading in the students at Chief Shikellamy," he said. "Every year the students are so excited to receive books."
Fourth-grade student Aurora Lewis, 9, of Sunbury, said she enjoys the book drives.
"I love to read and it keeps me occupied," she said.
Lewis's teacher, Amy Herbster, said the students were so excited to receive a bag of books.
"Many accolades should be given to Lisa Mertz," she said. "She works so hard (in retirement) to make sure all our kids at Chief engage in and develop a love for reading."
Beyond the challenge of hosting a book giveaway, COVID-19 also presented the challenge of funding for the continuation of the project, Mertz said.
In 2011, all federal funding for RIF was eliminated, according to Mertz.
Since then, Mertz has personally generated the funding, according to district officials.
With the help of the Mission Mall at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury and an annual chili cook-off at the East Ends Fire Co. in Sunbury, she was able to generate funding through the years.
"Unfortunately, this year the chili cook-off was canceled and the Mission Mall was held virtually," she said. "Due to reduced funding, I am hoping to continue to gain support from the community to ensure the continuation of this very vital program."
For those interested in becoming a volunteer, donor, or corporate sponsor of the Chief Shikellamy RIF Project, please contact Chief Shikellamy Elementary School at 570- 286-3728.
