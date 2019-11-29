MILTON — A Milton woman, who has no family and very little income, said she has always relied on the kindness of her neighbors to get along. This year, for the first time, Angela Evans, 48, is turning to the Needy Family Fund.
Evans said she will say "yes" to their offer for food for the holidays.
“They are so sweet to put me on this list so I can have a good Christmas, hopefully with them, makes me want to cry," Evans said. "They really are my family, and I don’t know what I would do without them.”
Evans said she doesn’t know who signed her up. She is single and moved to the Valley from New York.
She said she can’t work and is on disability and that still makes her even more grateful for what her neighbors do to help.
“My family is my neighbors," she said. "I live in low-income housing, and we all do whatever we can to support and help each other and feed each other and clothe each other.”
Evans said she spent last Christmas alone, but she still hoping to spend this holiday season with her favorite neighbors, “Last year, they spent Christmas with their families and their friends and I spent it alone. I didn’t mind because I had gotten Jesus, so I ate a can of lentil soup and sang Christmas carols.”
Since 1987, the Salvation Army's Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also visit any deposited donation, mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com.