SUNBURY — Sunbury officials have identified the individual working on behalf of the city to solicit funds for an upcoming Sunbury event after previously warning residents and business owners of an alleged scam.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said officials were made aware of the situation Thursday and issued a warning out of caution, but after checking the reports, it was discovered that the woman out soliciting the funds was a city volunteer and was authorized to represent the city.
“Upon further investigation, it was found that a volunteer for the city was soliciting donations for an upcoming community event," he said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to be proactive to ensure that the businesses within our community were aware of a possible situation to ensure their safety as we continued our investigation into the situation.
Backer said as a reminder, if someone approaches you or your business for a donation on behalf of the city, please ensure they have a letter on city letterhead and it is signed by a city representative.
"If there is ever any question about a solicitation, please contact City Hall," he said.
City Clerk Jeff Wojciechowski said any residents or businesses that have been approached can always call his office.
“If they see someone or something they are unsure of they can call us and ask,” he said.
Backer said he spoke to Police Chief Brad Hare about the situation.