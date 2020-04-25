SUNBURY — A 63-year-old woman remains in critical condition, according to Geisinger Medical Center officials, after Stonington state police said Friday she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on April 22.
Patricia Stroble, of Rockefeller Township, was struck at the intersection of Route 890 and Derr Road, in Rockefeller Township, at around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, according to state police.
The vehicle left the scene of the accident, troopers said. Police have not released any additional information on the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Stonington state police at 570-286-5601.