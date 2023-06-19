MCCLURE — A 43-year-old McClure man is in custody after a woman fell from his vehicle Monday morning and had to be flown to a local hospital.
According to Middleburg Police, 43-year-old Samuel Smith was driving a 1999 Ford F-250 on Route 522 near the intersection with North Brown Street in McClure when a female passenger fell "onto to the roadway" and struck the road and guide rail, at 7:47 a.m.
Police said a passing driver called 911 to report the incident. Smith was taken into custody for impaired driving and other pending charges, police said. The incident is still under investigation, police said.
Middleburg Police were assisted at the scene by first responders from the Beaver Springs Fire Department and Ambulance, Evangelical Community Hospital Paramedics and Life Flight.
— THE DAILY ITEM