DALMATIA — A 21-year-old woman from Dalmatia was killed by a train just before 2 p.m. on Monday, according to state police at Stonington.
Police said they are investigating the death in the Lower Mahanoy Township village. They said the woman was struck at 1:52 p.m. while on the tracks in the area of 118 Water St. The tracks run parallel to that street.
The Northumberland County coroner, Lower Mahanoy Fire Department and Fire Police, Elizabethville Fire Rescue and Norfolk and Southern Railroad personnel assisted at the scene, according to the police report.