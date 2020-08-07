SUNBURY — A woman accused of intentionally setting a fire with someone still in the house in Mount Carmel pleaded guilty on Friday to one felony count in Northumberland County Court.
In front of Judge Paige Rosini on Friday, Michelle Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated arson with another person present inside the property. She will be sentenced on Oct. 22 after a pre-sentence investigation.
Mount Carmel Police arrested Rhoads and Misty Dunbar, 24, of Elizabethville the day after a fire destroyed 434 N. Walnut St. and badly damaged 432 N. Walnut St. on Aug. 13, 2019. They’re accused of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St., Kelly Witmer, who police said the pair initially sought to assault before lighting the fire, arrest papers state.
The maximum penalty for aggravated arson is up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, but Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn said the plea deal calls for Rhoads to be sentenced within the standard range of 30 to 42 months with restitution totaling $95,257.85. The remaining 12 charges, including attempted murder and eight other arson charges, are dropped as part of the plea deal.
Rhoads has been free on $1 bail since June 6. She and defense attorney George Newman successfully requested that bail be revoked and she was re-incarcerated to start the clock on her potential prison sentence. She already has 200 days of credit.
"We discussed it on multiple occasions," said Newman. "We believe it is the appropriate thing for her."
Dunbar, who faces the same 13 charges, has been free on $1 bail since May 4. She has no upcoming hearings scheduled.