DANVILLE — A woman charged with removing a car seat from a van and dropping or slamming the seat to the ground while her child was sitting in it will face Montour County Court action.
Caitlin Bitler, 30, of the Danville area, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Jason Bedisky charged Bitler with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault of her 6-month-old son.
Shrawder also reduced her bail to $10,000 unsecured from a straight $10,000.
Bitler took the baby with her to meet with Montour County Children and Youth Services officials on Feb. 5. Upon arriving at the building at 17 Woodbine Lane, she opened the sliding rear driver's side door of the van, removed the car seat with the baby inside and forcefully dropped or slammed the seat to the ground, according to the charges. She then quickly slammed the sliding rear door.
Children and Youth Services employees took custody of the baby, noticed significant redness to his left front forehead and took him to Geisinger's emergency department for treatment. There were no significant injuries documented in the medical report, Bedisky said.
Bedisky said Bitler told him, she, her paramour and the baby were living in the same van involved in a Feb. 5 incident by the Susquehanna River. The vehicle is registered to Dereck Michael Martz and has no current registration or inspection, police said.