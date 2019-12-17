LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg woman and her husband who both have disabilities turned to the Needy Family Fund this year for food this holiday season.
Elain Guisewite, 62, said she and her 61-year-old husband are struggling and need most of their social security income to pay for a broken oil furnace. The couple also needs to pay for repairs to their trailer, she said.
“With our income, it’s hard to get help," said Guisewite.
She and her husband will be married 20 years this New Year’s Eve, and have seven grown children and step-children who all live in the area, except for one who lives in Virginia. Guisewite said she does get to see her children and step-children fairly regularly, and will be spending the holidays with them.
Guisewite said she first heard about the fund through friends. This is her second time benefitting from the Needy Family Fund.
“I really enjoy it and appreciate it. It really helps us out," she said.
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year's goal is $100,000. Today's total is $44,021.98 thanks to $100 from Pierce and Mary Jane Rebuck, of Sunbury; $100 from Joseph and Jeanne Desantis, of Danville; $200 from Charles and Marilyn Reed, of Middleburg; $50 from Carol Giesen, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Robert and Barbara Koch; $125 from Shelby Hackenberg, of Lewisburg; $50 from Charles and Melanie McCollum, of Elysburg; $100 from Edward Bastuscheck, of Lewisburg; $50 from Shirley Wilhelm, of Mifflinburg; $100 from David Grill in honor of Alan and Claire Grill, of Lewisburg; $100 from Cheryl and Jimmy Snyder, of Millmont; $100 from Mary Albright, of Northumberland; $100 from Evelyn O'Connell in honor of Robert O'Connell, of Milton; $50 from Thomas and Gail Blass in memory of Charles and Betty Fisher, of Milton; $100 from Glenn and Gloria Snyder, of Northumberland; $100 from William and Mary Ann Weader, of Selinsgrove; $10 from Harvey Martin, of Middleburg; $100 from Jacky and Susan Marks in memory of son, Jeff, of Winfield; $100 from Jack and Frances Dougherty, of Lewisburg; $100 from Linda and James Forster, of Selinsgrove; $100 from Leona Martin, of Lewisburg; $100 from Michael and Ann Beckley, of Mifflinburg; $100 from Barbara and Miles Walborn, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Susan W. St. Claire, of Mifflinburg; $25 from Deloris Moyer, of Selinsgrove; $500 from Sunbury Rotary Club, of Sunbury; $50 from James and Gale Ulanoski, of Liverpool; $100 from Peggy and Clarence Clemens, of Danville; $40 from Sharlene Gilman, of Selinsgroe; $100 from Elsie Straub, of Paxinos; and $102.56 from Susan Sheaffer. There were also $2,748.20 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.