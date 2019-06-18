MONTANDON — Jordana Adams, a family owned and run women's boutique is moving to Lewisburg after a successful 18 month run in Montandon.
"We've loved being in Montandon," said Tammy Condon, 58, a co-owner. "And we have a steady clientele. But it was time to move into a larger space, with everything on one floor. We feel like the move will help us grow our business. We think our women regulars, some from as far away as Berwick, will follow us to Lewisburg."
Condon, and her daughter Cydney Snyder, 26, said the new Jordana Adams should open at 310 Market Street, sometime in August.
The store specializes in women's clothing, dresses, accessories, locally made jewelry, soaps and candles. A good mix of classic and modern, Snyder said.
One of their biggest sellers, Snyder said, is their graphic T-shirts, one-offs utilizing digital printing. "That's one area where we hope to expand what we can offer."
Mother and daughter work well together, Snyder said. "Mom is great at customer service and she designed the look of the store. We both are buyers. I buy for a younger clientele, mom understands the more classic looks."'
Snyder also handles social media, posting on Facebook and Instagram.
They both expressed excitement at the move.
"The culture is good in Lewisburg," Condon said. "The downtown partnership is very locally minded. And they cultivate that. I feel it is a good atmosphere for us to be in. They support their downtown."
Snyder thinks the buyer experience will be enhanced in Lewisburg. "People can come in and shop, then go to a local restaurant, shop at other stores and go to the park."
Snyder and Condon also like to run special events, something that the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership does with regularity, especially in the summer.
"We think we'll be a good addition to the mix of stores on Market Street," Snyder said.