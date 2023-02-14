KREAMER — Wood-Mode LLC was evacuated Tuesday morning after smoke alarms were triggered by hot ash in the company's dust-collection system.
Plant Manager Rod Hunter said the smoke alarms went off at about 10:30 a.m. due to the smoke coming from one section of pipe carrying the dust.
The area of pipe where the smoke was detected was disconnected and hot ash was found. There was no fire so the automated sprinkler was not activated, Hunter said.
Several fire companies from across the Valley responded as employees from the company waited outside in the parking area for about 20 minutes before being allowed back inside and resuming operations, he said.
"We can't say enough good things about our local fire companies," Hunter said of the prompt response.