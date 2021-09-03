KREAMER— Corey Flood shook Wood-Mode LLC owner Bill French’s hand and thanked him for hosting a luncheon on Sept. 2 to celebrate the custom cabinet-manufacturing company’s second anniversary.
“I appreciate him doing this for us,” said Flood, of McClure.
The lunch, catered by Ard’s Farm Market, was held at Kreamer Recreational Field behind the plant where there was ample space for the 504 employees as well as former workers, like Jeff Roush, of Mount Pleasant Mills, who retired in October. Sales representatives from across the country, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller and state Rep. David Rowe were also in attendance.
After collecting a free shirt with the company logo, Roush said he was happy to take part in the celebration and recalled the tears of joy and relief he shed in August 2019 when he was called to return to the newly-revived company.
Three months earlier, Wood-Mode Inc., the 70-year-old company where Roush was employed for 44 years, abruptly closed when owners Robert and Brooks Gronlund failed to secure funding or a new owner. In all, 983 people were suddenly jobless.
French, a Middleburg businessman, purchased the company assets and reopened under a new name with mostly former Wood-Mode Inc. employees.
Within a year, he had about 400 employees on the payroll. Another 100 people have been hired in the past year.
It’s right on target with French’s stated goal when he started the new company.
He and manufacturing manager Robert Gessner expect continued growth but said it is being hampered by the lack of materials and labor shortage.
“The cabinet industry is very strong and we’ve been able to perform much better than our competition,” Gessner said.
“The million dollar question is what will the supply chain and the economy be like” in the next year, said French.
Jim Callahan and Rosemary Shamenek, sales representatives from Long Island, N.Y., have high hopes for the company.
Both had worked with Robert Gronlund for many years and, like so many others, were stunned at his company’s failure.
“It was very unexpected,” Callahan said.
But neither he or Shamenek had any doubt that French’s endeavor could be a success.
“There was no hesitation about getting involved because so many people (from Wood-Mode Inc.) were coming back. It was all the same people,” said Shamenek.
About 80 percent of the 504 Wood-Mode LLC employees are former Wood-Mode Inc. workers, Gessner said.