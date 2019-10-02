DANVILLE — Developers and local and state officials will take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 this morning for the Magnolia Court Development along Bloom Road in Mahoning Township.
Todd and Steve Keyser, of T & S Realty of Bloomsburg, are developing the 139-unit apartment complex. The $16 million project includes five buildings of 27 apartments each and two smaller buildings with homes above and garages underneath.
Township Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said that in addition to the five supervisors, representatives of state Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Kurt Masser planned to attend the groundbreaking.
Lynn said some preliminary grading and digging already was under way.
— JOE SYLVESTER