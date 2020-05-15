NEW COLUMBIA — Maintenance work on Interstate 80 West continues Monday in Union County.
The work will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday in Lewis, West Buffalo and White Deer townships. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures between mile markers 194.5 and 199.1.
According to PennDOT, work on the project will be done in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site and relevant training.