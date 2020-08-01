Construction continues next week on the $14 million Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.
On Monday and Tuesday, final line painting will be completed on the side streets. Work will be completed during daylight hours. On Monday and Tuesday, from 6 p.m.- 6 a.m., the contractor will perform cement repairs on Duke and Water streets. Next Thursday and Friday, from 6 p.m. - 6 a.m., final line painting will be completed on Duke, Water, King and Front streets. Additional project cleanup work will continue throughout the week.
The contract completion date is Aug. 10.