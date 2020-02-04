WHITE DEER TWP. — Drivers on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County, should expect lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday and a complete shut down for a half-hour today, according to PennDOT.
A contractor is conducting soil remediation at the scene of a crash in the area of mile marker 202.5. Both the driving and passing lanes will be shut down at approximately 11 a.m. today for up to 30 minutes while equipment moves across the roadway, PennDOT said.
— Eric Pehowic