MILTON — Construction is well underway on Geisinger's second Valley-based 65 Forward Health Center — a seniors-oriented facility that is due to open in mid-to-late April at 5170 State Route 405 in the South Gate Plaza just south of Milton, said operations director Stephanie Pacovsky.
Geisinger 65 Forward is designed to meet the health needs of those age 65 and up by bringing the most-used services all under one roof. The program is also designed to help keep members healthy and out of the hospital. Geisinger data shows Geisinger 65 Forward members are up to 25 percent less likely to be admitted to the hospital and up to 45 percent less likely to need an emergency room visit.
The first 65 Forward Center opened in Shamokin Dam in October, Pacovsky said.
"We had such great success with our neighboring community, and the facility in Shamokin Dam," she said. "With such a high interest in the program we wanted to bring it to communities like Milton."
To some degree the decision to go into Milton was based on a number of factors, including demographics, Pacovsky said.
"We have a team at Geisinger that looks at the market and sees where we can be of service to our senior population," she said. "Milton was one of those locations. We try to offer as much as we can with community medicine sites so we can better serve our patient population by having them come in for acute visits rather than having them come to the emergency room or the hospital."
Primary care with lots of extras is what Geisinger strives to provide with 65-Forward sites.
"We have primary care, wellness, and social activities," she said. "Within our location, especially in Milton, we'll offer lab work and other testing. We have a wellness coordinator and a program coordinator at each site.
The wellness coordinator will do fitness assessments for patients. Classes such as chair yoga and circuit training will be conducted at the site.
"And then we have our social activities," she said. "Our program coordinator will do crafts. Right now we are doing a virtual series where we are teaching our patients how to use their mobile devices, such as iPads or cellphones. And how to use their laptops and how to use apps. So this is very different from your typical primary care office where you just see your physician.
"We have an array of educational pieces in place for our patients."
So the center not only provides basic primary care, but it also serves a social function, providing social activities and wellness for patients.
You have to be a member of Geisinger Gold (Medicare Advantage) to join. "But you can come in and 'check us out,' see what's right for you, with the anticipation that you would want to become a Geisinger Gold member," Pacovsky said.
It is for primary care, but members will have the options to use the wellness facility and a community room.
"We’re excited to be growing this unique program and expanding this level of care to our neighbors in central Pennsylvania,” said Maria Kobylinski, chair of Geisinger primary care services. “By having more time with our members to address their health care needs and seeing members with same-day appointments, we can address their health concerns quicker and help keep them out of the hospital.”
It's really a one-stop shop for patients, who can come in, see their physician for whatever medical need they might have, Pacovsky said.
"We also see our patients more frequently here, depending on their needs, sometimes once a week or every other month as needed," she said. "Just having more touchpoints with our patients and being proactive in their health. Members can have longer appointments with their doctor, up to 60 minutes, have access to same-day appointments, and can enjoy on-site fitness and wellness activities."
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The location in Milton will have up to four providers, nurses, a radiology tech, front office staff, a wellness coordinator and a program coordinator. On hand will also be a pharmacist, care manager, and dietician. "It's a large group of support staff," Pacovsky said.
The 65 Forward program is enrolling new patients at both locations. Those interested in enrolling can call 570-246-4575 or visit geisinger.org/ForwardNewsMilton to learn more.