DANVILLE — A 40-year-old Danville man is accused of taking a small amount of marijuana from the Green Thumb Inc. (GTI) pot growing facility where he worked, according to charges filed by Danville police.
Police said Shawn M. Cairo, of 228 Tower Drive, had three pill bottles in a backpack in his locker at GTI on Aug. 3, two containing a green vegetable substance consistent with the smell and look of marijuana and a third containing two different kinds of pills, according to the criminal complaint filed by Danville police Officer Joseph Eister. The first bottle was not labeled, the second had a label with "Shawn Cairo Metaxalone 800mg," and the third included a label with his name and "Alprazolam 1mg." That bottle contained blue pills, which were the prescription as described on the label, and five orange pills, clonazepam 0.5 mg, a Schedule 4 controlled substance that was not described on the label.
According to the complaint filed in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder, Cairo told police that the marijuana was his and forgot it was in his bag. He said he had a medical card for it. He said he got one container of marijuana from a friend and the other from a dispensary. He said he combined the pills because he was out for the weekend and did not want to take a bunch of pill bottles with him, the complaint states.
Tony Fritz, GTI security head, gave Eister a thumb drive. The police report does not indicate what was on the thumb drive, but GTI maintains that Cairo stole medical product (marijuana flower) from the facility on Aug. 3 during a process known as "shuck and buck."
Eister charged Cairo with misbranding a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
— JOE SYLVESTER