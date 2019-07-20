Excessive heat and oppressive humidity will blanket the Valley this weekend, keep many residents inside and close to their air conditioners.
But there are those whose job keeps them outside, no matter the temperature.
The high on Friday was 93, according to meteorologist Allison Hoegg, of AccuWeather.
Today and Sunday will be worse. Temperatures will hover in the mid-90s. But the "real feel will be 105-110 degrees outside during the day through Sunday, she said.
Juan Dockey, of JD Construction, Sunbury, has a job that keeps him and his crew in direct sunlight.
He was doing some metal roofing Friday, installing panels, doing some touch-ups.
"We've been at this since 6 a.m.," he said. "And it's been hot since 6 a.m. The breeze has been good to us today. It hasn't been a stagnant heat, which is one good thing. The last couple of days I can't say so much."
"When you are working on a roof, there is no trick to staying cool," Dockey said. "Once you are up on the roof, there isn't much you can do. The heat reflects off the panels. Some guys wear wet bandanas. Me? I'm used to it. A lot of these guys are out in the heat all summer long. We take one day off a week. After a while, this just becomes our natural environment."
Dockey and his crew stay hydrated.
"We probably drink 30-35 bottles of water a day between five of us," he said. "It does get expensive. We probably spend more on ourselves getting hydrated than we do provide food for supper with our families at home."
Dockey advises his crew not to eat lunch. "You eat lunch, you get sick," he said.
"The biggest thing about being safe up there is knowing yourself," he said. "We push the limits all the time, so you have to learn when to stop because you get busy up there and there is nothing to stop you from coming off the top. We don't wear harnesses. You step on your own sweat, it's over."
The hardest part of the job is keeping your balance in the heat, Dockey explained. "The panels get so hot you can't touch them. The only thing you have is your feet. You can't grab hold of anything, there is nothing to hold onto. One wrong step and there is nothing to stop you from hitting the ground."
Some people don't mind the heat. Timothy Derr, of Sunbury, was seen sticking his hat in the fountain in Cameron Park around noon. He said he already walked a mile on Friday morning and planned to walk two more before the day was over.
“It’s a wonderful thing to have this fountain,” said Derr. “I like it when they have the fountain on.”
No exceptions
U.S. Postal worker Eric Troutman said he is drinking a gallon of water, eating light and taking frequent breaks each workday during the heatwave.
"It's rough. I couldn't imagine wearing pants... and pizza is out of the question," said the Winfield man as he stopped to eat a yogurt parfait in the 500 block of Ninth Street in Selinsgrove Friday afternoon.
The heat "makes me tired and sucks the energy right out of me," he said.
After finishing his light meal, Troutman loaded his satchel with mail from his delivery van and walked to a few nearby homes.
He's among the tens of thousands of U.S. workers toiling outdoors without air-conditioning during this summer's dangerous heat wave that has temperatures soaring into the three digits.
Karen Mazurkiewicz, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service in Central Pennsylvania, said employees are reminded to be cautious in the extreme heat and given tips on how to recognize signs of heat distress.
"We always have to balance customer service with safety, but everybody knows safety is our priority," she said.
Despite grumbling about the heat, Troutman wasn't planning to escape it after his 8-hour shift ended Friday.
Troutman will be back on the job today when the extreme heat advisory continues with temperatures soaring into the high 90s.
In Milton, Jonathan Prieto Salazar, of Jopris Lawn Care and Painting, does not plan to take today or Sunday off. His business is based in Milton, but he does outside work across the Valley.
His total client list is about 60, he said Friday afternoon.
"I can't afford to take this weekend off," he said. "It's how I make a living."
Salazar does, however, make sure that he is properly hydrated. "I always have a lot of water with me, wet towels, use sunblock, wear a safari hat. And try to take breaks from the heat."
PennDOT and others
Municipal and state workers won't be working this weekend, but they often do during the weekday hot spells.
"We do not have a threshold for ceasing work during hot weather," said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman David Thompson. "However we do adjust hours by starting crews earlier in the day when temperatures are cooler. We also encourage employees working outdoors to stay hydrated and to be alert for any signs of heat-related stress."
Randy Kehler, the assistant manager for PennDOT in Northumberland County, said precautions are taken for employees when there are high temperatures. Shifts are changed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., so they’re are out of the heat faster.
“The foremen carry extra ice and water on the trucks,” said Kehler. “We give safety talks that are related to heat and signs of heat exhaustion.”
Flaggers especially are rotated more often on days like Friday, he said.
Northumberland Borough manager Jan Bowman said Friday that they have no policy as regards outdoor staff working in hot weather.
"But when they have work to do, we'll start them earlier and make sure they are properly hydrated," Bowman said. "We'll also provide water."
Meanwhile, if a trip to Gettysburg Military Park is in your plans this weekend, know that officials have canceled or modified many of their interpretive ranger programs due to the dangerous heat forecast.
Here is what is effected: Battle walks today and Sunday are canceled. Programs at Ranger sites 1 and 2 will be moved indoors. And all other programs this weekend will be modified, as stationary as possible, and in the shade.
Daily Item staffers Rob Inglis, Marcia Moore, and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.