Internationally renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman will perform at Susquehanna University in April.
The violin virtuoso has received 16 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Genesis Prize and has performed worldwide, including at President Barak Obama's inauguration and for Queen Elizabeth. He was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015; a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003; a National Medal of Arts in 2000 and a Medal of Liberty in 1986. In September 2022, President Joe Biden invited him to perform at the first Jewish High Holidays reception at the White House.
Perlman will perform with pianist Rohan De Silva at Susquehanna's Weber Chapel Auditorium at 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 19.
The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required and limited to four per customer. Tickets can be reserved at the university box office or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/. Located in the Degenstein Center Theater lobby, the box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed on holidays and during university breaks.
The evening’s program, “Itzhak Perlman in Recital," is sponsored by the Stella Freeman Weis Cultural Endowment. Established in 1976, the endowment was funded by Patricia Weis and her late husband, Robert, for whom the recital is dedicated.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Perlman, who is one of the finest musicians of our time and one of the greatest violinists of all time,” said University President Jonathan Green. “This is the perfect event to honor the memory of Robert Weis.”
In the 2022–23 season, Perlman conducts the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl and the Houston Symphony on Mozart’s Requiem and plays season-opening concerts for the Colorado Symphony, Vancouver Symphony and Florida Orchestra, and recitals across the United States with longtime collaborator De Silva.
Perlman currently serves as artistic partner of the Houston Symphony.