DANVILLE — Wreaths Across America is hosting a memorial service for veterans at noon, Dec. 17, at Odd Fellows, St. Joseph and Shiloh cemeteries in Danville. Wreaths will be laid on their graves (1,700) to show gratitude and respect. The event is to Remember the Fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach our children the value of freedom.
Many volunteers are needed to help with laying the wreaths. For information contact Colleen Marion, Wreaths Across America — Danville coordinator: email cmmarionwaa@gmail.com or 570-863-9111.
— THE DAILY ITEM