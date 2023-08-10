LEWISBURG — WVIA, Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania’s PBS and NPR affiliate, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an event from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Campus Theater in Lewisburg.
The celebration will feature a screening of WVIA’s Keystone Edition Arts 50th Anniversary Program. The event includes Q&A with WVIA radio personalities, prize giveaways, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to meet WVIA’s staff, and to learn more about the organization’s current and future programming.
“The program is such a delight because the stories everyone tells about the station are funny and full of heart,” said Erika Funke, WVIA’s senior producer/program host, and host of WVIA’s ArtScene podcast. “The show leaves the impression that WVIA Radio has a personality all its own that’s the result of passionate staffers, past and present, of dedicated board members and managers, and enthusiastic listeners. WVIA Radio is one of a kind and we see why in our 50th anniversary TV celebration.”
“We are excited to celebrate WVIA Radio’s 50th anniversary with our community,” said WVIA President and CEO Carla McCabe. “This event is a chance for us to thank our community and our supporters for their dedication to WVIA, and to look ahead to the next 50 years of public media in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.”
— JUSTIN STRAWSER{/div}