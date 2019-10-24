BLOOMSBURG — A 2010 graduate of Bloomsburg University came back to the college in Columbia County to discuss how he uses his bachelor's degree in theatre while working for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
Bloomsburg native Jake Baigis, the lead stage carpenter for WWE, was the keynote speaker on Thursday for the fourth annual College of Liberal Arts Symposium, a conference designed to offer students two days of panels and workshops focused on alumni engagement and professional development. Baigis assembles the ring and stage as WWE tours from city to city.
"While wrestling is wrestling, it's still theater," Baigis said. "I still use the education I got from Bloomsburg University to make sure the stage is built correctly and everything looks correct, and I use the stuff I learned from college to make sure it's placed in the right spot in addition to the lighting and video production on the show."
Baigis previously worked as master electrician for both Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble and Bloomsburg University Players. He also has worked, and is a card-holding member, with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 636 based in State College. While he is a native of Bloomsburg, he has called Nashville, Tennessee his home since 2014. For the past five years, he has worked on tour with WWE as a stage carpenter.
While working at the Bryce Jordan Center, his production manager suggested a job with the WWE and he's been touring with them for 52 weeks a year for the last five years. Baigis never watched pro-wrestling growing up, but he was aware of it due to its prevalence in American culture.
"I gained a lot of respect for the athletes and the company the first time I worked with them, and once I joined the company, that respect grew even more," he said. "It's a little bit of soap opera, it's a little bit blood sport, it's a little bit theater of the absurd."
Pro-wrestling presents all six Aristotelian elements of drama: plot, theme, character, language, song and spectacle, he said.
"Sometimes you find theater in the weirdest of places," he said.
His most memorable moment interacting with a superstar was with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor almost kicked him in the head backstage when Baigis was placing carpet, but Johnson was immediately apologetic.
Ethan Krupp, director of theatre and Baigis's previous technical director, said he was thrilled to have Baigis return to campus to share his story with the next generation of students.
"He is one of the shining stars of our technical theater program in recent years," said Krupp. "To have him come back and share his experiences and how he was able to take his in-class experiences and all his other experiences and find something that makes him thrilled and excited to do on a daily basis is pretty cool."
Freshman Benjamin Grant, 19, of Philadelphia, who is studying music, said he was required to come, but the WWE aspect interested him.
"I like the advice he was giving and his approach," said Grant.