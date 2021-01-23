LEWISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, encourages qualifying agencies to apply to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for grant funding for conservation, recreation, trail and riparian buffer projects.
Counties, municipalities and municipal agencies, pre-qualified land trusts and nonprofits all could be eligible for funding from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, Yaw said.
Yaw said that over the past 20 years, the Community Conservation Partnerships Program funded more than 4,000 projects for parks, recreation facilities, trails and conservation areas and watersheds. The grants also supported education and training on conservation and recreation topics and built conservation, heritage, and recreation partnerships.
Applications are due April 14. Online tutorials are available to aid eligible organizations in the application process: www.youtube.com/c/PennsylvaniaDCNR/videos?app=desktop. For more information on the grant program, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Grants/Pages/default.aspx.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO