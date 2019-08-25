SELINSGROVE — Even though 2-year-old Jon Stewart has a big appetite, he doesn't have a big variety of food he can eat without complications.
The toddler, son of Andy and Brenda Stewart, is diagnosed with a chronic form of Food Protein Induced Enterocolitis Syndrome (FPIES). This means, that Jon, who turned 2 on July 27, can only eat nine items: beef, spinach, strawberries, blueberries, corn, avocado, eggs, plantains and tigernut flour.
Anything else and Jon gets sick. His stomach bloats, his bowel movements are bloody, he might vomit to the point of shock, or his body temperature sometimes drops to 94 degrees.
"We have to take food everywhere with us. We have to pack everything. We have to order all his ingredients online unless they're fresh food, have them delivered and prepare them," said Brenda Stewart. "I can't just run into a convenience store and grab something for him."
FPIES is a type of non-IgE (Immunoglobulin E) mediated food allergy that can present with severe vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration. Like other food allergies, FPIES reactions are triggered by eating a particular food. The most common triggers include cow milk, soy and grains (rice, barley, oats), according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI). IgEs are antibodies produced by the immune system.
One of the biggest challenges is people not taking the condition seriously, the Stewarts said.
"People think it's false or inaccurate, or it's a fad to say your kid has a food allergy," said Andy Stewart. "They really don't understand. They're more than welcome to come over at 1 in the morning when he's been exposed to an allergen where his temperature drops and he's in pain and he has bloody diarrhea."
The threat can be "overwhelming," said Brenda Stewart.
The Stewarts have been married since 2013. Their daughter Adalynn, now 4, was born with a milder case of FPIES as well, but she was only allergic to rice.
Jon was 10 weeks old when diagnosed with a milk protein allergy. Problems started on day one, they said.
Often misdiagnosed
Dr. Rouenne Seeley, a gastroenterologist from Geisinger, said the hypersensitivity is usually seen in infants and children. It can be chronic or acute and is often misdiagnosed, she said.
"In a chronic setting, these patients tend to not gain weight properly, which is known as failure to thrive," said Seeley.
Seeley is not Jon's doctor. He is treated at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and has a daily nurse come to the house.
The most severe forms of FPIES can lead to drop in energy, change in body temperature and low blood pressure leading to hospitalization. FPIES is frequently misdiagnosed early on as a potential severe blood infection or repeated infections of a gastrointestinal virus. Unlike most food allergies, there is no blood or skin testing available for diagnosis. The primary treatment is strict avoidance of the triggering food, according to ACAAI.
Seeley said there is a process of elimination to see what is causing the reaction.
"You are born with it, but you can outgrow it," said Seeley. "There are tests to challenge patients. Sometimes they don't outgrow it."
For example, said Seeley, if a child has a protein allergy to soy, then soy is avoided. After 18 months, soy can be reintroduced in a controlled setting to determine whether the sensitivity is still there.
"It’s going to take a multi-disciplined approach," said Seeley. "It often requires a pediatric gastroenterologist, a nutritionist, an allergist, a big team of professionals and dedication from the family to resolve it."
Be aware
Seeley said the best advice is to be aware of how your children are reacting to certain foods.
"For any parent, you have to keep your eyes open and make sure you're not missing the diagnosis," she said. "Treatment and recognition of this is crucial, especially if it can help babies and infants."
Brenda said between 50 and 60 percent of children outgrow the triggers by age 5.
"That sounds really promising when you don't want your kid to have a problem, but 50 percent isn't great," she said.
The Stewarts said there are many challenges to dealing with FPIES.
When reintroducing Jon to foods, it must be a single type, not mixed. It's a week-long trial introduced in small amounts in the beginning of the week to larger amounts at the end of the week. If he doesn't get sick in that week, they know it's safe.
Jon can also regress, meaning that food that was good for him at one time is no longer good for him. Jon could eat watermelon for a period of time, but he can't any longer.
Expensive snacks
Another issue is that some of the food is expensive. Tigernut flour, which can make two to three batches of pancakes, is $15 and must be shipped. A pack of 12 corn-based crackers is $12 each. Each bag of blueberries is $8.
"A normal 2-year-old you can give a handful of Cheerios," said Andy Stewart. "Instead, we are stuck with freeze-dried blueberries or strawberries for a snack at $8 a bag versus $3 a box."
They must also be vigilant when taking Jon to public places, friends' houses or parties. They must go to a restaurant willing to cook and serve food without cross-contamination. Chain restaurants Texas Roadhouse and Red Robin on Routes 11/15 and locally owned Paulie's in Sunbury are accommodating, they said.
And since Jon is a normal, active child, they must watch him to be sure he doesn't eat something laying around. They lock the cabinets and refrigerator at home and stay aware of their surroundings when visiting friends.
"If we're visiting somebody's house, we quickly examine to make sure there's no exposed food, or crumbs on the floor or potato chips in the couch," said Andy Stewart. "We want to go in a clean, safe environment, and make sure it's controlled. Same thing with a restaurant. We make sure there's no food on the floor or in the booth."
Community support
Brenda Stewart said DH&L Fire Company brought out firetrucks in July for Jon's birthday and she was able to talk to the paramedics about FPIES. The emergency responder read Jon's emergency plan and educated themselves on FPIES.
They are also advocating for the Teal Pumpkin Project. If there's a teal pumpkin or teal light in front of a house on Halloween, that means the residents offer non-food treats, such as toys or stickers.
They said they are grateful for friends who consider Jon's condition when planning parties. A friend recently called and asked what Jon could handle, and the young boy was able to enjoy and share his strawberry popsicles with friends.