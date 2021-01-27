MIFFLINBURG — A monthly food distribution begins Feb. 19 to serve western Union County.
The distribution is a partnership between the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and the Mifflinburg YMCA Center. The Food Pantry distribution will be from 1-2:30 p.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Mifflinburg Y, 333 E. Chestnut St., next to Subway.
This is a drive-thru event for income-eligible families meeting 150% of poverty as defined by the national income guidelines. In addition to food assistance, families are offered free feminine hygiene products. The products are supplied by the Shape of Justice organization.
For more information about the food pantry, income requirements or to donate, please contact Nicole Peterson, Food Security Coordinator, at 570-374-0181.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO