SUNBURY — Mary Jo Cicero, director of the YMCA Arts Center, has some ideas about rekindling the flames of creativity in the Valley after months of self-isolation and restrictions during the pandemic.
It’s called The Partner Program, and Cicero hopes it will get people to “come back into making art, either here, or somewhere else.”
There are four programs for participants to try:
Take It and Make It is a kit prepared for an individual art project, an idea that came out of the pandemic, where restaurants and other businesses started doing take out, Cicero said.
The kit focuses on drawing, painting or constructing. Participants can choose to make what they want using the provided materials. Each kit is custom packaged, following CDC guidelines for health safety. No materials are returnable, and prices vary depending on content and size. The kits will be available after Sept.1.
Heart to Heart is private art time at the arts center with an instructor. As the center’s ArtMix Class from the past, this is a way to come into the center to make art. Safety guidelines make it necessary and important to restrict gatherings to small groups of no more than 6 people, who have been living together or have been socially quarantined. This allows for participants to freely share supplies, materials, and space. Masks are required, the instructor wears gloves as well.
Art Pro on the Go makes Cicero available to go on location to facilitate private, outdoor art happenings. This option is a way to “brainstorm fun, safe ways to creatively activate imaginations in your yard or on your deck,” Cicero said.
Lastly, You & You is for two adults only and is open but not limited to drawing, painting, jewelry making, breadmaking, pottery, woodburning, embroidery and macramé with the fees varying.
“A lot of what our adult students come here for,” Cicero said, “is not just for the art-making experience but it is also for a community social aspect. That is where we are all hurting, in any part of the world. We’re missing that closeness. Particularly those in the Wednesday oil-painting class.”
The painting class, on Wednesday, was the first class to come back, after the shutdown caused by the pandemic.
Northumberland Borough resident Barbara Kistner has been a participant in the advanced oil-painting class for about two-to-three years, she said on Thursday.
What Kistner likes about the class is “it’s a great group of interesting people. Very creative people.”
Kistner right now is working on a painting of the Watsontown riverfront.
“It’s not just about art with Mary Jo,” Kistner said, “where people can express themselves artistically in several ways, not just painting. She creates an environment of creativity.”
Cicero can “do everything,” Kistner said. “The pottery classes there are excellent.”
The four new programs are available for scheduling this Sept. to May 2021. For more information: office: 570-286-0818 or e-mail:theartscenter@gsvymca.org.
The Art Museum is located across the street from the Degenstein Library, at 35 S. Fifth St., Sunbury.