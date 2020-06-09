SUNBURY — Each branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will reopen in its first of three phases starting on Monday.
The Sunbury and Milton YMCA, the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center and the Mifflinburg YMCA Center will open with reduced hours and new guidelines during phase one on Monday with group exercise classes resuming on June 29. Northumberland and Union counties are entering the green phase of reopening on Friday during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Our leadership team has been working really hard," said GSV YMCA Chief Executive Officer Bonnie McDowell. "It took a lot of planning and preparation that went into making it as safe as possible. That was our priority."
McDowell said the local leadership spoke to YMCA leadership at the state and federal levels for guidance and to those YMCAs across the state that have already reopened.
At the Sunbury location 1150 N. Fourth St. on Tuesday, employees were cleaning the pool, rearranging equipment and cleaning the facility to prepare for the opening. A special "welcome back" sign was in the main lobby as well.
"We're going to open slowly to make sure we're getting it right," said Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the location. "It's very important for us to make sure everything is as clean as possible at all times and we're ensuring the safety of our members."
Under new guidelines prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak, members must maintain a minimum of 6 feet distance. All staff will have their temperature checked upon entering the facility. The staff will be wearing masks and masks are strongly encouraged for all members while walking through the facility, but not required while exercising. Gloves may be required for certain job duties or tasks, according to the new guidelines.
Entrances and exits will be clearly marked for members only; no guests are permitted. The maximum number of people in any area will be limited to 50 percent of room capacity, according to the guidelines.
Members must disinfect equipment before and after use. Members must wash hands before and after working out with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available, according to the guidelines.
There will be no aquatic classes, active older adult specific classes and social gatherings, use of saunas or steam room, basketball, pickleball, youth sports and no racquetball court use or no babysitting/kidspace/child watch/drop in care, according to the guidelines.
Special times have also been dedicated for seniors who are age 62 years or older and other individuals at high risk.
Mouery said the three phases will be implemented over an undetermined period of time.
"We just don't know how it's going to be," she said. "It will really depend on many things. How smooth it goes, how many people come back, how many hours we need, if the (COVID) numbers rise. We're taking it slow to test the waters."
Members were given the option to put membership dues on hold over the last three months when the facilities were closed. The continued fees helped the YMCAs pay the bills as well as support the food distribution program for kids during the shutdown in which at least 1,000 meals were distributed, said McDowell.
"The majority of members stayed with us and continued supporting us and the work we do," said McDowell. "Our members know the Y is much more than just the gym."
The daycare has been open for about two weeks now. They were granted a waiver in March to be open but didn't have enough people using the service until recently.
"Once we went to yellow and people were back at work, it was needed more," Mouery said of the daycare services.