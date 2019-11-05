SUNBURY — Lydia Moore traveled from Allenwood to the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Sunbury for the 16th annual coat giveaway on Monday.
The stay-at-home mother came for coats for herself, her husband, their adult daughter and their 6-year-old son with autism. Over the three days of the giveaway, the YMCA will give away nearly 1,000 coats to adults and children in need.
"It helps people who are trying to get ahead," said Moore, formerly of Milton. "This helps with a little bit of the financial burden of getting ready for the winter to come. It's a little thing as a coat, but it helps a lot."
Those on the outside might think it's "just a coat," but YMCA co-executive director Katrina Mouery said that money can be used for other things.
"It really helps people stretch their dollars for sure," she said. "If they don't have to buy a new jacket, that $25 to $40 can go toward food, it can go toward utility bills. It's not about somebody being so poor they can't buy a coat, it's about not having to spend money on that and they can put it toward something else."
At least 350 people came in on Monday for coats, hats, scarves and gloves, she said.
Mouery recalled a young girl who came in just a t-shirt on Monday.
"She was super excited to be able to pick out her own jacket," she said. "She was jumping up and down when I said, 'are you ready to go pick out your new jacket?' That's the stuff that's beautiful. To be a part of that is amazing."
Linda Wolfe, an employee at YMCA, volunteered for the first time this year. She said she was "astounded" by the two-hour-long line when they opened the doors at 4 p.m.
"It's a great cause, and it helps a lot of people," she said.
The coats are mainly donated from businesses, churches and community members, as well those bringing in coats that no longer fit from previous years. Steininger's Laundry & Dry Cleaning of Selinsgrove dry cleans all the coats, Mouery said.
The coat giveaway continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday. The YMCA is located 1150 North Fourth St., Sunbury.