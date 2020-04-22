YMCA hosting free mask giveaway

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg YMCA will be hosting another free mask giveaway on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA Center to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
YMCA Director Angela Haines said the event is drive-through only at the Mifflinburg YMCA at 333 E. Chestnut St. Visitors are asked to enter the shopping center parking lot at the west end near the laundromat and drive along the front of the businesses. They are asked to stay in their car and practice social distancing.
"We had giveaways on Thursday evening and on Saturday," said Haines. "We gave away a total of 1,100 masks, including some that we gave through the Mifflinburg Food Bank and the Mifflinburg Backpack program."
Questions may be directed to Angela Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER