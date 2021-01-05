SUNBURY — The Sunbury YMCA has received an $11,000 grant from Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Sunbury Area Community Foundation (SACF) to support its children’s programs.
Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury YMCA, said the funds would be used for children’s program support.
“The funds will be used to nurture the potential of every child and teen in our community by supporting their youth development journey,” said Mouery.
The Sunbury Area Community Foundation (SACF) was created from the sale of the Sunbury Community Hospital in 2005 as the Sunbury Area Health Foundation to continue to provide for charitable healthcare needs in the Sunbury region. Today the expanded mission of the SACF is helping to meet a multitude of charitable needs for residents of the Sunbury area. For more information visit www.csgiving.org.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER